Home / News / World News / Trump says 48 Iranian 'leaders' killed 
Trump says 48 Iranian 'leaders' killed 
Three American soldiers died in the operation

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 01, 2026
09:45 pm
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump said 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the ongoing US-Israeli strikes on the country. "Nobody can believe the success we're having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly," he told Fox News. In a separate interview with CNBC, he said that the ongoing military operations in Iran are "ahead of schedule." "We're doing our job not just for us but for the world. And everything is ahead of schedule."

Retaliation unfolds

Iran retaliates with strikes on Gulf states, Israel

The US on Saturday began a joint strike on Iran that killed the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response to the US-Israel strikes, Iran has launched counterattacks on several cities across Israel and Gulf states hosting American assets. Three US service members have since been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury, the US Central Command said.

Attack

153 dead after reported strike on school

The initial round of US and Israeli airstrikes in Iran began at sunrise on Saturday, with massive explosions ringing out in the capital, Tehran. Iran's Foreign Ministry called the strikes a "gross violation" of its national sovereignty. According to the statement, the airstrikes struck both military and civilian targets. Iranian state media said one of the airstrikes hit a girls' primary school in southern Iran. As many as 153 people, including children, have died in the attack on the school.

Iran

Iran responds with missiles

Iran has responded with missile and drone launches. Air raid sirens blared in Israel as numerous missiles hit Tel Aviv and Jerusalem early Sunday. Several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, have reported Iranian strikes. The Jordanian government, which also hosts large US military sites, reported downing 49 drones and ballistic missiles that were threatening its territory.

Operation

Attack comes after weeks of rising tensions

The joint US-Israel operation, dubbed "Epic Fury" by the Pentagon and "Roaring Lion" by Israel, comes after weeks of rising tensions and a major US military buildup in the region. The US said it was negotiating a deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program, with the most recent round of talks taking place on Thursday in Geneva but Trump said those efforts had failed. "We are going to destroy their missiles....raze their missile industry to the ground," Trump said.

