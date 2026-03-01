Trump says 48 Iranian 'leaders' killed 

United States President Donald Trump said 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the ongoing US-Israeli strikes on the country. "Nobody can believe the success we're having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly," he told Fox News. In a separate interview with CNBC, he said that the ongoing military operations in Iran are "ahead of schedule." "We're doing our job not just for us but for the world. And everything is ahead of schedule."

Retaliation unfolds Iran retaliates with strikes on Gulf states, Israel The US on Saturday began a joint strike on Iran that killed the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response to the US-Israel strikes, Iran has launched counterattacks on several cities across Israel and Gulf states hosting American assets. Three US service members have since been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury, the US Central Command said.

Attack 153 dead after reported strike on school The initial round of US and Israeli airstrikes in Iran began at sunrise on Saturday, with massive explosions ringing out in the capital, Tehran. Iran's Foreign Ministry called the strikes a "gross violation" of its national sovereignty. According to the statement, the airstrikes struck both military and civilian targets. Iranian state media said one of the airstrikes hit a girls' primary school in southern Iran. As many as 153 people, including children, have died in the attack on the school.

Advertisement

Iran Iran responds with missiles Iran has responded with missile and drone launches. Air raid sirens blared in Israel as numerous missiles hit Tel Aviv and Jerusalem early Sunday. Several Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, have reported Iranian strikes. The Jordanian government, which also hosts large US military sites, reported downing 49 drones and ballistic missiles that were threatening its territory.

Advertisement