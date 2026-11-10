Trump says Abu Dhabi talks offer hope ending Russia-Ukraine war
US President Donald Trump says there's real hope for ending the Russia-Ukraine war, as both sides meet in Abu Dhabi for their first direct talks since February.
Trump shared that both Russian and Ukrainian officials seem very much inclined to find a way forward, with discussions focused on territory and security for Ukraine.
President Zelenskiy refuses to cede defenses
Talks are digging into tough issues like possible land swaps and security guarantees: think NATO-style protections.
While some flexibility has been hinted at from both Moscow and Kyiv, big disagreements remain: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy refuses to give up key defensive areas, while Russia's Putin is still pushing hard for control of Donbas.
European allies like France and Germany are being kept in the loop, despite objections from Russia. The outcome could seriously shape Ukraine's future security.