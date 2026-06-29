Trump says Iran has requested meeting in Doha tomorrow 

Ceasefire status

Fragile ceasefire still holding between US and Iran

Trump's post came after the US and Iran exchanged a series of strikes over the weekend. Iran launched attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait early Sunday, hours after the US announced it had hit various targets across Iran in response to "continued aggression" against commercial vessels. Tehran had warned of a "complete halt" to negotiations if Washington continues its onslaught. On Sunday, US officials said both sides would pause hostilities and allow ships to pass the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.