Trump says Iran has requested meeting in Doha tomorrow
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has requested a meeting in Doha, Qatar. "Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. There was no immediate response from Iran, although a senior Iranian official had earlier denied that any technical talks were expected to take place in Doha over the coming days.
Official statement
No talks with us, says Iranian official
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied any intention of holding meetings with US officials this week. He said consultations with Qatar are ongoing, but news about technical talks in Doha cannot be confirmed. "The first round of technical talks within the framework of the designated working groups will be held when conditions are met," he added.
Ceasefire status
Fragile ceasefire still holding between US and Iran
Trump's post came after the US and Iran exchanged a series of strikes over the weekend. Iran launched attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait early Sunday, hours after the US announced it had hit various targets across Iran in response to "continued aggression" against commercial vessels. Tehran had warned of a "complete halt" to negotiations if Washington continues its onslaught. On Sunday, US officials said both sides would pause hostilities and allow ships to pass the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
MOU
Clash centers on control over Hormuz
The clash centers on control over Hormuz, which Iran says it retains under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MoU states, "Iran will make arrangements" for the safe passage of commercial ships and Oman will "define the future administration and maritime services in...Hormuz, in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states." But Trump had asserted that transit through the Strait would remain unconditional.