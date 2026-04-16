The announcement comes after rare direct talks between Israeli and Lebanese envoys

Trump announces 1st Israel-Lebanon talks in 34 years

By Chanshimla Varah 11:11 am Apr 16, 202611:11 am

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has announced that leaders of Israel and Lebanon will hold talks on Thursday. This will be their first communication in 34 years. The announcement comes after rare direct talks between Israeli and Lebanese envoys to the US in Washington, DC, to end the ongoing war. "Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two...have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow," Trump said.