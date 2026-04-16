Trump announces 1st Israel-Lebanon talks in 34 years
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced that leaders of Israel and Lebanon will hold talks on Thursday. This will be their first communication in 34 years. The announcement comes after rare direct talks between Israeli and Lebanese envoys to the US in Washington, DC, to end the ongoing war. "Trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two...have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow," Trump said.
Conflict escalation
War's impact on Lebanon
Lebanon became embroiled in the US-Israel war on Iran on March 2, when Hezbollah resumed attacks on Israel. The group retaliated for Israel's killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and alleged ceasefire violations by Israel since November 2024. Israeli attacks have since killed over 2,000 people in Lebanon and displaced more than 1.2 million others.
Military escalation
Israel intensifies military campaign in southern Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered an expansion of the military campaign in southern Lebanon. He stated that Israel is pursuing talks with the Lebanese government alongside its military assault against Hezbollah in hopes of disarming the armed group and creating a "sustainable peace" with its northern neighbor. The Lebanese government, which is not involved in the fight between Israel and Hezbollah, is seeking a cease-fire and the removal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.