Trump says not worried about impeachment after Republicans's midterm loss
World
After Republicans lost the Tuesday midterms, President Trump said he's "not even a little bit" worried about being impeached.
He argued that any attempt would just backfire on Democrats and pointed to his administration's achievements, saying the country was "more successful now than at any time in its history."
Trump highlights Washington projects, Iran concerns
Instead of talking much about the election results or policy concerns, Trump has been highlighting projects in Washington, like unveiling a new ballroom and upgrading spots like the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Meanwhile, voters are raising concerns about bigger issues, especially the US and Israeli war with Iran.