Trump says Supreme Court appointees often ruled against him

In a recent chat with TIME Magazine, President Donald Trump didn't hold back about the three Supreme Court justices he appointed, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, saying he complained that the three had ruled against him too frequently despite receiving what he called "the position of a lifetime" and that he wanted them to make "good decisions for the country."

He said that even though they have lifetime seats, he believes their choices should really reflect what's best for the country.