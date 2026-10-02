Trump says Supreme Court appointees often ruled against him
In a recent chat with TIME Magazine, President Donald Trump didn't hold back about the three Supreme Court justices he appointed, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, saying he complained that the three had ruled against him too frequently despite receiving what he called "the position of a lifetime" and that he wanted them to make "good decisions for the country."
He said that even though they have lifetime seats, he believes their choices should really reflect what's best for the country.
Trump floats preemptive pardons for officials
Trump also floated the idea of pardoning some of his administration officials ahead of time, pointing to Joe Biden's actions as an example.
Trump explained, "If Republicans lose the House," he said, Democrats would "probably go after me and I'll go after them."
On foreign policy, Trump sounded doubtful about reaching lasting peace with Iran and defended renovating the White House by saying it was badly needed when he moved in.