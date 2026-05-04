US to begin 'Project Freedom' as Iran's Hormuz stranglehold tightens

The United States is set to launch an operation on Monday to assist ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently under Iranian control. The announcement was made by President Donald Trump after two vessels reported being attacked near the strait. The initiative, dubbed "Project Freedom," aims to help hundreds of vessels and around 20,000 sailors stuck since the war started on February 28.

Military mobilization 'Project Freedom' to include destroyers, aircraft, service members Project Freedom will see the deployment of guided-missile destroyers, over 100 aircraft, and 15,000 service members. Trump described the initiative as a humanitarian effort on behalf of the United States and Middle Eastern countries. However, he warned that any interference with this process would be dealt with forcefully. Iran has condemned the move as a ceasefire violation.

Diplomatic tension Iran calls Trump's announcement delirious Iran has criticized Trump's announcement as part of his "delirium." Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran's national security commission, said any interference in the strait would be considered a ceasefire violation. The attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz are among at least two dozen incidents since the war began. No injuries were reported in these latest attacks.

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Control assertion Iran has closed the strait by attacking ships Iran has effectively closed the strait by attacking and threatening ships. Iranian officials claim they control the strait, and ships not affiliated with the US or Israel can pass if they pay a toll. This challenges international law's guarantee of freedom of navigation. The British military reported that a cargo ship was attacked by a small craft near Sirik, Iran, while another tanker was struck off Fujairah, UAE.

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Diplomatic efforts US response to war end proposal under review Iran is reviewing the US response to its latest proposal to end the war. The proposal calls for resolving other issues within 30 days and ending hostilities, including Israel's operations in Lebanon. Trump has expressed doubt that this would lead to a deal. Pakistan continues to encourage direct talks between the US and Iran after hosting face-to-face meetings last month.