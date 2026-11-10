Trump says US military 'locked and loaded' amid Iran blockade
World
President Trump has warned that the US military is "locked and loaded" against Iran, but says there's no need for strikes right now.
Instead, he's leaning on tough economic tactics, like Operation Iron Gate, which is blocking Iran by land and sea and hitting its economy hard.
U.S.-Iran talks stall over blockades
Despite ongoing talks with help from Qatar's prime minister, things aren't moving forward.
Iran wants the US to lift port blockades and some sanctions in exchange for opening up the Strait of Hormuz, but the US isn't budging.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Iran's proposal "outrageous," and said it was "outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic."
Still, Trump noted that conversations remain polite, leaving a small window open for future progress.