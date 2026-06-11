Trump says US will hit Iran 'very hard' again tonight 

Rising tensions

'We will be taking Kharg Island in distant future'

He also hinted at the possibility of taking control of Iranian oil assets, including Kharg Island, the country's key oil export terminal. "At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America," he added.