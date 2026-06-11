Trump says US will hit Iran 'very hard' again tonight
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has once again threatened major military action against Iran. In a post on his Truth Social platform, he claimed that Iran's military capabilities have been "destroyed" and warned of imminent attacks. "The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT," Trump wrote.
Rising tensions
'We will be taking Kharg Island in distant future'
He also hinted at the possibility of taking control of Iranian oil assets, including Kharg Island, the country's key oil export terminal. "At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America," he added.
Iranian response
Trump made similar threats a day ago
Trump had made similar threats on Wednesday, saying the US will hit Iran "hard" after the two sides exchanged strikes overnight. "We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them hard again today," he said, speaking to reporters in the Oval office. Shortly after this, the US Central Command (Centcom) confirmed it had conducted "additional self-defense strikes" following Trump's statement that Tehran was taking "too long to make a deal."
Military strategy
CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities
CENTCOM announced late Wednesday that it has completed additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets inside Iran. "CENTCOM forces launched strikes on Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran. U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy assets fired precision munitions on Iranian targets that posed a threat to U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," it said. "The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression," it added.
Energy corridor
Iran attacks Gulf bases
In response, Iran attacked US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan and targeted two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz over renewed waves of US attacks. The Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base and the Al-Azraq base, which host US forces, were heavily attacked. This "punitive operation against the aggressor" targeted "Al-Azraq Air Base (in Jordan) and its control center, using 12 ballistic missiles," the IRGC said, claiming to have destroyed these facilities "and a large number of fighter aircraft."