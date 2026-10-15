Trump sends wishes to Pope Leo XIV after cancer surgery
World
Donald Trump has sent his best to Pope Leo XIV, who is recovering in Rome after lung cancer surgery.
After addressing a campaign rally in Arizona, Trump said the pope's illness was "It's big stuff. Anytime you have cancer, but the prognosis seems to be good." and told him to "Get better fast," showing some genuine warmth despite their differences.
Pope Leo XIV up, tests pending
Pope Leo XIV, 71, is on the mend. He is up and walking as doctors wait for more test results.
Support is pouring in from everywhere: folks in Peru (where he once served), his hometown, Chicago, and even King Charles III (who is facing his own cancer battle) have all sent good vibes.
It is one of those rare moments where everyone seems united in wishing him well.