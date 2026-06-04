Trump signs order easing firing of 8,000 top government workers

United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order making it easier to fire around 8,000 highly-paid federal workers. The order was released by the White House and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on Wednesday. It removes job protections from a mostly senior group of federal employees who earn up to almost $200,000 a year and are seen as "influencing" government policy.

Policy enforcement We need people who will carry out orders: Scott Kupor Scott Kupor, the OPM director, stressed on a call previewing the move that the administration needs people who are willing and able to carry out orders. He said, "You can have any political views, but if you allow those views to basically interfere with your willingness to actually carry out lawful orders and policy directives with the administration, then this provides a mechanism obviously for people in those agencies to be able to be removed effectively at will."

Workforce reduction 348,000 employees have left the federal government since October 2024 Since October 2024, about 348,000 employees have left the federal government. The latest order shows Trump's continued efforts to discipline and fire employees he sees as undermining his political goals. This comes a year after Elon Musk stepped down from overseeing government spending and payroll cuts.

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Policy backlash Attempt to reclassify federal employees during Trump's first term During Trump's first term, there was an attempt to reclassify federal employees to "at will" under schedule F. However, this rule was rescinded by the Biden administration before it could take full effect. Labor union leaders have argued that such reclassification is a step backward to the 19th-century spoils system where jobs were given based on loyalty rather than merit.

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