Trump smuggled out of Turkey in a catering truck: Report
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump was reportedly smuggled out of Turkey in a catering truck last month. The incident occurred after an alleged assassination threat from Iranian proxy forces. According to a report by the Washington Post, the elaborate ruse was designed to deceive journalists and White House staff into believing they were on the same plane as Trump when they departed from Ankara for Britain after the NATO Summit on July 8.
Flight details
Switch was made using a catering truck
Reportedly, Trump was ferried out of an older Boeing 747 Air Force One and onto a smaller C-32A aircraft.
The switch was made using a catering truck that lifted to a door on the opposite side of the presidential plane.
After leaving Ankara, the C-32A landed at Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom about nine minutes before reporters and White House staff arrived on the older model.
Jet concerns
Qatar-gifted Boeing 747-8 under scrutiny
The incident has also put the spotlight on the Qatar-gifted Boeing 747-8, which lacks some security features of older Air Force Ones, including anti-missile defenses.
The aircraft was gifted by Qatar's royal family last year after Trump criticized the aging fleet.
However, both the White House and Trump denied any connection between Iran's alleged threat and security concerns with the new plane.
Safety assurance
Aircraft 'state-of-the-art': White House communications director
White House communications director Steven Cheung defended the safety of the Qatari-gifted jet, calling it "state-of-the-art" and equipped with high-level security protocols.
He emphasized that every available measure was being used to protect Trump from potential threats.
A White House statement read: "The aircraft is safe, secure and equipped with the most advanced technologies necessary to meet the requirements of the presidential mission."