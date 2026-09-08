Trump posts map of 'US annexing Canada, Greenland', sparking outrage

The map post on Truth Social has drawn criticism from many quarters. The group Republicans Against Trump called him "f*king insane" over the post.

Foreign policy scholar Kurt Taylor Gaubatz suggested that news outlets should have a dedicated section for "crazy things Trump did yesterday."

However, some of Trump's conservative supporters celebrated the post. Commentator Eric Daugherty joked about Trump going "full North American empire mode," speculating that Democrats might consider impeachment over such statements.