Trump posts map of 'US annexing Canada, Greenland', sparking outrage
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has stirred controversy with a recent post on Truth Social. The post featured a map that showed the US extending its territory to cover all of continental North America and Greenland. This comes amid ongoing trade tensions between the US and Canada and Trump's frequent jibes about Canada being the US's 51st state. Critics have slammed Trump's post as imperialistic and insane.
Mixed reactions
Trump's post draws mixed reactions
The map post on Truth Social has drawn criticism from many quarters. The group Republicans Against Trump called him "f*king insane" over the post.
Foreign policy scholar Kurt Taylor Gaubatz suggested that news outlets should have a dedicated section for "crazy things Trump did yesterday."
However, some of Trump's conservative supporters celebrated the post. Commentator Eric Daugherty joked about Trump going "full North American empire mode," speculating that Democrats might consider impeachment over such statements.
Policy shift
US's imperialistic foreign policy under Trump
Trump's administration has been accused of pursuing an imperialistic foreign policy.
The US has been involved in a war with Iran, overthrown Venezuela's leader and taken control of its oil industry, attacked alleged drug boats throughout the Caribbean, threatened to invade Greenland, and imposed economic pressure on Cuba.
These actions have raised concerns among traditional US allies.
Canada has retaliated against US trade measures and hinted at new alliances as the current international order changes.
Defense measures
Denmark prepares military plans to protect Greenland
In response to US aggression, Denmark has reportedly prepared military plans to protect Greenland.
This comes as Trump's increasingly unrestrained style could be jeopardizing his party's chances in the 2026 midterms.
A recent poll by The Financial Times/Focaldata found that 46% of people believe Trump's presidency is making it harder for conservatives to win elections, a list that includes 30% of Republican voters.