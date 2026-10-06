Trump suggests Iran could attack Los Angeles or San Diego
World
At a Nebraska rally on October 5, President Trump suggested Iran might attack Los Angeles or San Diego, a comment that quickly set off controversy.
He tied recent fuel price hikes to tensions with Iran, calling higher costs a "small price to pay" for global security.
Gavin Newsom condemns Trump's remarks
California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed Trump's remarks as "deranged and dangerous," echoing criticism online.
Meanwhile, Trump used the rally to promise cheaper fuel for farmers and truckers, pitching it as part of his push against Democrats.