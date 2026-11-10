Trump tells Qatar US ready to act militarily over Iran
World
US President Donald Trump just met with Qatar's prime minister at the White House, and the main topic was Iran.
Even though both Qatar and Saudi Arabia are hoping for a peaceful solution, Trump made it clear that the US is fully prepared to take military action if things escalate.
Qatar brought Iran nuclear proposal
This meeting happened after Qatar brought an Iranian proposal about its nuclear program to the table on October 5, with some help from Pakistan.
The 45-minute closed-door chat was described as "positive," showing that while everyone's talking diplomacy, the US isn't letting its guard down.