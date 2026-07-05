The funeral processions for Ayatollah Khamenei will end on July 9

Can eliminate remaining leadership with 'one shot': Trump to Iran

By Snehil Singh 08:25 am Jul 05, 202608:25 am

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the remaining leadership of Iran. He said that Washington could wipe them out with "one shot" during the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of Iran. However, he said that he would not do so since there would be "no one left" to negotiate with. The US and Israel had launched strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Khamenei and sparking a Middle Eastern conflict.