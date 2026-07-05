Can eliminate remaining leadership with 'one shot': Trump to Iran
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the remaining leadership of Iran. He said that Washington could wipe them out with "one shot" during the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of Iran. However, he said that he would not do so since there would be "no one left" to negotiate with. The US and Israel had launched strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Khamenei and sparking a Middle Eastern conflict.
Emotional reaction
Fake tears?
Trump was taken aback by the emotional response of some Iranians at Khamenei's funeral, saying he thought they hated him. "Maybe it's fake tears," he said. The US President also announced a temporary halt for a week to hostilities from both sides until after the funeral proceedings for Khamenei are completed.
Security issues
Mojtaba won't attend funeral due to security concerns
Mojtaba Khamenei, the current Supreme Leader of Iran, will not attend his father's funeral due to security concerns. His representative in India, Ayatollah Hakim Elahi, cited Israeli threats and surveillance risks as reasons for this decision. Iranian military commander Ali Abdollahi warned the US and Israel against any attacks on Iran during this time, citing potential harsh retaliation from Iranian armed forces.
Funeral details
Immediate retaliation warned
The funeral processions for Khamenei started on July 4 in Tehran and will end on July 9 with his burial in Mashhad. Additional ceremonies are scheduled in Qom and Iraq during this period. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also issued a warning of immediate and powerful retaliation against any threats to Iran's leadership, after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's comments about Mojtaba being "marked for death."