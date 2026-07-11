Trump said he has been on Iran's list for a long time

'I've left instructions': Trump threatens military response if he's assassinated

By Snehil Singh 08:29 am Jul 11, 202608:29 am

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with a military response if he is assassinated. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said that Iran has wanted him dead for years, but there is no new intelligence about an imminent assassination plot. "I've been on their list for a long time," he said, adding, "The only thing is, I've left instructions, if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before."