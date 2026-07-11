'I've left instructions': Trump threatens military response if he's assassinated
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with a military response if he is assassinated. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said that Iran has wanted him dead for years, but there is no new intelligence about an imminent assassination plot. "I've been on their list for a long time," he said, adding, "The only thing is, I've left instructions, if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before."
Plot dismissal
Israel came up with nothing: Trump
Trump also dismissed reports that Israel had provided intelligence about an alleged fresh Iranian plot against him. "No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no," he said. He reiterated that he has been Iran's "number one target" for a long time and defended his administration's military actions against Tehran.
Assassination acknowledgment
Future conflict with Iran would be short-lived: Trump
After the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump admitted that he could be assassinated by Iran but said he wouldn't be intimidated. He also reiterated his stance against allowing Iran to develop nuclear weapons and predicted any future conflict with Tehran would be short-lived. According to the New York Post, Iran has sought revenge against Trump since 2020, when he ordered a US drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.
Assassination plots
US authorities revealed Iranian-linked assassination plots against Trump
US authorities have also revealed several alleged Iranian-linked assassination plots against Trump in recent years. Notably, the President survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler in July 2024 when a bullet grazed his ear. Meanwhile, Trump confirmed that Iran had asked to continue talks with the United States but said any ceasefire between the two countries is over.