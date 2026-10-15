Trump to decide on sanctioning Russian energy importers, India listed
Big news from the US
President Trump is expected to decide in the next 10 days whether to impose sanctions on countries that keep importing Russian oil and gas, and yes, India is on that list.
The US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, explained at a forum in New Delhi that these possible sanctions aren't targeting any one country: they're about responding to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Sergio Gor: U.S.-India trade progress, AI
On a more positive note, Gor said talks for a U.S.-India trade deal are making real progress: the main framework is done, and they're just ironing out details now.
He also highlighted how India could become a major player in artificial intelligence by teaming up with American tech companies.
According to Gor, this kind of partnership could boost innovation in India and bring the two countries even closer together.