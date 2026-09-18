Trump to sign Russia sanctions bill threatening India's oil imports
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump is set to sign a Russia sanctions bill that could affect India's oil imports from Russia. The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 gives Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil and gas. Although it doesn't automatically impose these tariffs on India, it puts pressure on New Delhi's energy sourcing decisions.
Diplomatic stance
India monitoring the situation, committed to ensuring energy security
India has expressed concerns over the legislation's impact on bilateral ties and global energy markets.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to ensuring energy security for its population of 1.4 billion people.
India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, defended this approach, calling energy sourcing a "fundamental national responsibility."
Energy dependence
Over 88% of India's crude oil needs met by imports
India heavily relies on crude oil imports, with over 88% of its consumption being imported.
Since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Indian refiners have increasingly turned to Russian oil due to price and availability factors.
However, if Washington decides to impose tariffs, this could lead Indian refiners toward other sources.
The cost of replacing Russian crude would depend on global prices and transport costs.
Russian response
Kremlin reacts, says US sanctions would complicate Ukraine resolution
The Kremlin has condemned the bill, calling it an unfriendly action.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said further US sanctions would complicate efforts for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.
He stated that Russia is monitoring the bill's progress.
"We are, of course, monitoring the progress of this document," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Chinese opposition
China rejects long-arm jurisdiction, calls for end to unilateral sanctions
China has also opposed the sanctions bill, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun saying normal economic cooperation shouldn't be disrupted or coerced by any third country.
Beijing has rejected what it termed "long-arm jurisdiction" and unilateral sanctions without any basis in international law or authorisation from the UN Security Council.