Trump likely to visit India early next year: Marco Rubio
What's the story
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that President Donald Trump is likely to visit India early next year. The announcement comes as the two countries continue negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. "We're hoping that's what we're working toward - sometime early next year to have the President come," Rubio said, adding that India is a close partner and ally of the United States.
Diplomatic relations
Trump's 1st trip to India since February 2020
If the visit happens, it will be Trump's first trip to India since February 2020. The last meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France. "The relationship between the President and the Prime Minister of India is great," Rubio said, highlighting their strong personal rapport.
Economic ties
Trade agreement between US, India nearing completion
Rubio said the trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington was nearing completion. "I think it's going fantastic. It's very strong. We had a great meeting with the Prime Minister, the President did at the G7. We're hoping to finalise a trade deal. We're on the last inches of getting it done, and it's very positive," he said. The Secretary of State also expressed hope for another Quad grouping meeting soon.
Leadership praise
Rubio praises Modi's leadership
Rubio praised PM Modi's leadership, describing himself as a "fan" of the Indian leader. He credited Modi with elevating India's standing on the global stage, saying, "Modi has made India a global power." On energy cooperation, Rubio said both countries were working closely to increase supplies. He noted that India is one of the few countries capable of refining heavy crude oil.