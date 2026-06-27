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Home / News / World News / Trump likely to visit India early next year: Marco Rubio
Trump likely to visit India early next year: Marco Rubio
Rubio's remarks came during a press conference

Trump likely to visit India early next year: Marco Rubio

By Snehil Singh
Jun 27, 2026
12:54 pm
What's the story

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that President Donald Trump is likely to visit India early next year. The announcement comes as the two countries continue negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. "We're hoping that's what we're working toward - sometime early next year to have the President come," Rubio said, adding that India is a close partner and ally of the United States.

Diplomatic relations

Trump's 1st trip to India since February 2020

If the visit happens, it will be Trump's first trip to India since February 2020. The last meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France. "The relationship between the President and the Prime Minister of India is great," Rubio said, highlighting their strong personal rapport.

Economic ties

Trade agreement between US, India nearing completion

Rubio said the trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington was nearing completion. "I think it's going fantastic. It's very strong. We had a great meeting with the Prime Minister, the President did at the G7. We're hoping to finalise a trade deal. We're on the last inches of getting it done, and it's very positive," he said. The Secretary of State also expressed hope for another Quad grouping meeting soon.

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Leadership praise

Rubio praises Modi's leadership

Rubio praised PM Modi's leadership, describing himself as a "fan" of the Indian leader. He credited Modi with elevating India's standing on the global stage, saying, "Modi has made India a global power." On energy cooperation, Rubio said both countries were working closely to increase supplies. He noted that India is one of the few countries capable of refining heavy crude oil.

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