Trump likely to visit India early next year: Marco Rubio

Economic ties

Trade agreement between US, India nearing completion

Rubio said the trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington was nearing completion. "I think it's going fantastic. It's very strong. We had a great meeting with the Prime Minister, the President did at the G7. We're hoping to finalise a trade deal. We're on the last inches of getting it done, and it's very positive," he said. The Secretary of State also expressed hope for another Quad grouping meeting soon.