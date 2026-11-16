Trump to visit Philippines Nov 17 underscoring U.S.-Philippines military ties
Donald Trump is set to visit the Philippines on November 17, 2026, during his Asia tour.
The country even shifted a major summit just for his arrival, underlining how important the U.S.-Philippines relationship remains after 75 years of military teamwork.
For President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. this visit comes at a tricky time: he's facing protests and corruption scandals at home, so reconnecting with the US could help steady things politically.
President Marcos Jr. opens US bases
Marcos has been leaning back toward the US by opening more bases for American troops, partly to counter China's moves in the South China Sea.
Unlike President Duterte's pro-China approach, Marcos wants stronger ties with Washington to keep regional security in check.
Trump's stop isn't just about local politics: it signals that America is serious about backing its allies in Asia as China gets more assertive.