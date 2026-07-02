Trump unveils new Air Force One. Here's what's different
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has officially taken delivery of his new Air Force One, the VC-25B Bridge. The aircraft, a gift from Qatar, was first used as Air Force One on Wednesday when it flew from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to Medora, North Dakota. The VC-25B Bridge is a customized Boeing 747-8i built in 2012 and is larger than its predecessor, the VC-25A. The aircraft was previously used as a luxury transport by the Qatari royal family.
Aircraft features
The plane has been retrofitted with state-of-the-art protective measures
The VC-25B Bridge is larger than the VC-25A, measuring 250 feet long with a wingspan of 224 feet and five inches. It has been retrofitted with state-of-the-art protective measures and painted in Trump's preferred red, white, and navy blue colors. The new plane also has a waving American flag design on its tail.
Aircraft comparison
It is fitted with luxurious amenities and can fly faster
The VC-25B Bridge is faster and more fuel-efficient than the VC-25A. It can fly at 1,062km per hour with a range of 14,323km without refueling. The new plane also emits less carbon dioxide per trip due to its four GEnx-2B engines. Inside, it is fitted with gold light fixtures, reclining massage chairs, and other luxurious amenities.
Retrofitting costs
Cost of retrofitting the plane is classified
The cost of retrofitting the VC-25B Bridge to serve as Air Force One is classified. However, Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink told Congress in June 2025 that it would cost less than $400 million. Some lawmakers have raised concerns that it could reach up to $1 billion in taxpayer funds.
Project delay
Boeing is building VC-25Bs to serve as Air Force One
Boeing is building new, customized VC-25Bs to serve as Air Force One, but the project has been delayed. The planes were originally scheduled for delivery in 2024 but are now expected by 2027 or 2028. This delay prompted Trump to accept Qatar's gift of the VC-25B Bridge as an interim solution.