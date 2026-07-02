The aircraft was first used on Wednesday

Trump unveils new Air Force One. Here's what's different

By Mudit Dube 03:48 pm Jul 02, 202603:48 pm

What's the story

US President Donald Trump has officially taken delivery of his new Air Force One, the VC-25B Bridge. The aircraft, a gift from Qatar, was first used as Air Force One on Wednesday when it flew from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to Medora, North Dakota. The VC-25B Bridge is a customized Boeing 747-8i built in 2012 and is larger than its predecessor, the VC-25A. The aircraft was previously used as a luxury transport by the Qatari royal family.