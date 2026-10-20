Trump urges Macron 'close up your borders' amid Paris protests
World
Paris is dealing with intense protests over rising living costs and fuel prices, which have now led to overnight curfews in several areas.
US President Donald Trump weighed in, urging French President Emmanuel Macron to "close up your borders," blaming immigration for the unrest and calling it a crisis.
Paris curfews and 8pm bans
Curfews are now in place across parts of Paris, like Place de la Republique and Les Halles, and other cities such as Lille, Nice, and Lyon.
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu says they're focusing on local restrictions rather than shutting down entire cities, but warns that a state of emergency could be next if things get worse.
Public gatherings after 8pm are banned for now.