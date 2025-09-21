Why Trump wants us to reclaim Afghanistan's Bagram air base

United States President Donald Trump has called for the return of the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan . "We're talking now to Afghanistan, and we want it back, and we want it back soon," he said. The base, which was once a key US military installation, fell into Taliban hands after the US withdrawal in 2021. In a post on Truth Social, he also warned Afghanistan of "bad things" if they did not relent to his demand.

Geopolitical importance Strategic location of Bagram Air Base Bagram Air Base is located about 60km north of Kabul, making it a strategic hub connecting Iran, Pakistan, Central Asia, and China's Xinjiang province. This location makes it an ideal launchpad for US military operations in almost any direction. The base also has two major runways, one of which is nearly 12,000 feet (3,650 meters) long and can accommodate heavy bombers and cargo planes.

Regional surveillance Monitoring China, Russia, and Iran "It's an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons," Trump said earlier this week. This proximity would give the US a strategic advantage in monitoring Chinese military developments. The base would also allow Washington to keep an eye on Russian activities in Central Asia and Iranian movements to the west.

Economic influence Economic significance Apart from its military significance, Bagram is strategically located near emerging trade corridors and in a region rich in untapped minerals. According to the Economic Times, whoever controls it can influence economic routes that China and Russia want to secure. The presence of US troops at Bagram would also help in regional counterterrorism efforts, further enhancing its strategic value.