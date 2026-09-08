Trump threatens to ban Bombardier from US market over manufacturing
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has warned Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier that it will no longer be able to sell its products in the US unless it shifts its manufacturing operations there. "NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. He added, "If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a 'piggybank.'"
Company footprint
Bombardier's presence in the US
Bombardier, which is based in Montreal, Canada, has a significant presence in the US.
The company has a factory in Kansas that produces special mission military planes and employs 3,500 American workers.
It also has facilities across Texas, Arizona, Florida, Connecticut, Illinois, Delaware, California, DC, and New Jersey.
Nearly half of Bombardier's fleet, 5,100 aircraft, is operated by US-based customers.
Company statement
Response from Bombardier
In response to Trump's threat, Bombardier said its operations "create tens of thousands of US jobs through the company's growing American footprint."
The company emphasized its commitment to investing in American employees and communities.
Notably, Bombardier's jets are manufactured in Canada, the US, and Mexico as per the North American free trade agreement (CUSMA/USMCA) signed during Trump's first term.
Provincial support
Quebec Premier Christine Frechette defends Bombardier
Quebec Premier Christine Frechette defended Bombardier as "a source of pride" for her province and "a flagship of our economy."
She offered her government's full support to the company and said, "I will not respond to provocation with provocation."
The trade tensions between Canada and the US have intensified recently, with Canada imposing retaliatory tariffs on $20 billion worth of US goods.
Negotiation breakdown
Collapse of Canada-US trade talks last month
Trade negotiations between Canada and the US collapsed last month after Canada walked away from the talks.
The US then imposed new 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods.
Prime Minister Mark Carney accused the Trump administration of presenting last-minute terms that were "unfair" and "uneconomic," while US officials accused him of political maneuvering due to Trump's unpopularity in Canada, an accusation he denied.