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Home / News / World News / Trump threatens to ban Bombardier from US market over manufacturing
Trump threatens to ban Bombardier from US market over manufacturing
Trump made the remarks on Truth Social

Trump threatens to ban Bombardier from US market over manufacturing

By Snehil Singh
Sep 08, 2026
11:09 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has warned Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier that it will no longer be able to sell its products in the US unless it shifts its manufacturing operations there. "NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. He added, "If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a 'piggybank.'"

Company footprint

Bombardier's presence in the US

Bombardier, which is based in Montreal, Canada, has a significant presence in the US.

The company has a factory in Kansas that produces special mission military planes and employs 3,500 American workers.

It also has facilities across Texas, Arizona, Florida, Connecticut, Illinois, Delaware, California, DC, and New Jersey.

Nearly half of Bombardier's fleet, 5,100 aircraft, is operated by US-based customers.

Company statement

Response from Bombardier

In response to Trump's threat, Bombardier said its operations "create tens of thousands of US jobs through the company's growing American footprint."

The company emphasized its commitment to investing in American employees and communities.

Notably, Bombardier's jets are manufactured in Canada, the US, and Mexico as per the North American free trade agreement (CUSMA/USMCA) signed during Trump's first term.

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Provincial support

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette defends Bombardier

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette defended Bombardier as "a source of pride" for her province and "a flagship of our economy."

She offered her government's full support to the company and said, "I will not respond to provocation with provocation."

The trade tensions between Canada and the US have intensified recently, with Canada imposing retaliatory tariffs on $20 billion worth of US goods.

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Negotiation breakdown

Collapse of Canada-US trade talks last month

Trade negotiations between Canada and the US collapsed last month after Canada walked away from the talks.

The US then imposed new 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods.

Prime Minister Mark Carney accused the Trump administration of presenting last-minute terms that were "unfair" and "uneconomic," while US officials accused him of political maneuvering due to Trump's unpopularity in Canada, an accusation he denied.

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