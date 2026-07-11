Trump made the threat on Truth Social

Trump threatens Iran with 'thousands' of missiles in assassination row

By Snehil Singh 09:56 am Jul 11, 202609:56 am

What's the story

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening massive military retaliation if Tehran attempts to assassinate him. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US has pre-authorized an overwhelming military response against Iran with "One thousand missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran." He claimed that thousands more missiles would follow any initial response and that the US military was ready to execute these orders.