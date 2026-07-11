Trump threatens Iran with 'thousands' of missiles in assassination row
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening massive military retaliation if Tehran attempts to assassinate him. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US has pre-authorized an overwhelming military response against Iran with "One thousand missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran." He claimed that thousands more missiles would follow any initial response and that the US military was ready to execute these orders.
Diplomatic tensions
Military readiness for 1-year period, subject to extension: Trump
Trump emphasized that the military readiness is for one year, subject to extension, to "completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran." He reiterated his position as Iran's "number one target" but dismissed reports of new intelligence on an imminent assassination plot against him. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US of violating ceasefire terms while claiming Tehran had honored its commitments.
Defense readiness
Tehran ready for all-out defense if US doesn't honor agreement
Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also warned Tehran was ready for an "all-out defense" if the US didn't honor a recent memorandum of understanding. This warning comes after attacks on commercial tankers from Qatar and SaudiArabia, which led to US strikes on Iranian targets and Iranian retaliation against US military facilities in Gulf states.
Diplomatic efforts
Diplomatic efforts continue amid rising tensions
Despite the rising tensions, diplomatic efforts continue, with Qatari officials talking to Iran about easing tensions and navigating the Strait of Hormuz. The United Nations has called for diplomacy from both sides. At the UN Security Council, US Deputy Ambassador Tammy Bruce reiterated Washington's preference for negotiations over Iran's nuclear program concerns, while Iran maintains its nuclear activities are peaceful.