Trump's comments came on Truth Social

Trump tells Iran to 'get serious' before 'it's too late'

By Chanshimla Varah 05:02 pm Mar 26, 202605:02 pm

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Iran, claiming that its negotiators are "begging" for a deal. He made the comments on Truth Social, where he described the Iranian delegation as "very different and 'strange.'" According to Trump, Tehran has been "militarily obliterated" with "zero chance of a comeback." Trump dismissed Iranian claims that they are only "looking at our proposal," saying, "WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late."