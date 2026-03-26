Trump tells Iran to 'get serious' before 'it's too late'
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Iran, claiming that its negotiators are "begging" for a deal. He made the comments on Truth Social, where he described the Iranian delegation as "very different and 'strange.'" According to Trump, Tehran has been "militarily obliterated" with "zero chance of a comeback." Trump dismissed Iranian claims that they are only "looking at our proposal," saying, "WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late."
Warning issued
Iranian negotiators 'looking at our proposal': Trump
Trump warned that failure to reach an agreement could have dire consequences. "Once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty," he warned. The remarks come amid uncertainty over negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with both sides signaling conflicting positions on the prospects for a deal.
Proposal details
Trump claims agreement is close
Trump has repeatedly claimed that an agreement is close, even after Iran rejected a 15-point ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States. According to officials familiar with the proposal, it includes sanctions relief for Iran, a rollback of Tehran's nuclear program, limits on its missile capabilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Conflict impact
Iran's proposed plan
Iran has rejected the ceasefire proposal from the United States and laid out five conditions of its own. The conditions include an end to "aggression" by the US and Israel, guarantees against future attacks, payment of war reparations, and recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has already claimed over 1,500 lives in Iran and nearly 1,100 in Lebanon. Thirteen US military personnel have also died in this ongoing violence.