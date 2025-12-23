Trump warns Maduro not to 'play tough' amid Venezuela tensions

United States President Donald Trump has warned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro against "playing tough," suggesting it would be wise for him to step down. The warning comes as the US intensifies its pressure campaign on Caracas, which has drawn criticism from Russia and China . Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Trump hinted at escalating tensions after months of pressuring Caracas.

Sanction evasion US Coast Guard pursues Venezuelan oil tanker According to Al Jazeera, when asked if the ⁠goal was to force Maduro from power, Trump told reporters: "Well, I think it probably would... I think it'd be smart for him to do that." Meanwhile, Trump confirmed the US Coast Guard is now pursuing a third oil tanker allegedly part of Venezuela's "dark fleet" to evade US sanctions. He also promised to keep the two ships and nearly four million barrels of Venezuelan oil that have been seized.

Counterattack Maduro criticizes Trump, US military buildup in region In response to Trump's threats, Maduro criticized the US president for not focusing on domestic issues. "He would be better off in his own country on economic and social issues, and he would be better off in the world if he took care of his country's affairs," he said. The campaign against Venezuela's oil sector comes amid a large US military buildup in the region, with the stated mission of combating drug trafficking.

Denial Venezuela denies drug trafficking involvement, condemns vessel seizures The US military has struck over 25 vessels that it claims were smuggling drugs, resulting in at least 105 deaths, according to CNN. Venezuela, onthe other hand, has continuously denied any involvement in drug trafficking and accused Washington of trying to overthrow Maduro for its oil reserves. The country has also condemned US vessel seizures as acts of "international piracy." These developments come ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting called by Venezuela with support from Russia and China.

International response Russia and China express concern over US actions Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed "deep concern" over US operations in the Caribbean, warning of potential consequences for regional stability. Moscow reaffirmed its support for Venezuela's leadership and people. Meanwhile, China condemned the US actions as a "serious violation of international law." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized Beijing's opposition to actions infringing upon sovereignty and security.