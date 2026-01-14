Trump warns of 'very strong action' if Iran executes protesters

United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran of "very strong action" if it executes protesters. The warning comes as unrest in the country intensifies, with at least 2,403 people reportedly killed in the last two weeks. Speaking to CBS News on Tuesday, Trump said that if Iran starts hanging protesters, "We will take very strong action. If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action."

Social media Help on the way: Trump During the CBS News interview, Trump stated that "there's a lot of help on the way" for Iranian nationals, which is being provided in "different forms," including economic assistance. In a social media post, Trump also cautioned Iranian leaders that they would "pay a big price" for any acts of violence. He also assured Iranian citizens that "HELP IS ON ITS WAY." He stated that he would cancel any meetings with Iranian authorities until the killings stop.

Accusations Iran accuses Trump, Netanyahu of fueling unrest Iran's leadership has responded fiercely to Trump's warning. Ali Larijani, a former parliament speaker and current secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, named Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the "main killers of the people of Iran." Iran is reportedly scheduled to execute its first protester on Wednesday, following mass arrests related to the widespread anti-regime demonstrations that started at the end of December.

Executions First execution today Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old Iranian man, has been condemned to death, according to human rights groups. Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based non-profit, said Soltani's family was told on Monday that he was arrested in Fardis, a city west of Tehran, on January 8 and sentenced to death. They were told that the execution would be carried out on Wednesday. They stated there was no trial in his case, and it's unclear what charges Soltani is facing.

Protest toll Protests in Iran lead to thousands of deaths The protests in Iran have now entered their third week, with demonstrators taking to the streets over the country's worsening economy. The unrest has quickly turned into a direct challenge to the theocratic regime. According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 2,403 protesters have died since anti-government demonstrations erupted. The toll includes 12 victims under 18 years old and at least 18,137 people have been arrested nationwide since protests began.