Trump warns US will intervene if Iran 'violently kills' protesters
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has threatened to intervene in Iran's ongoing unrest if the Iranian government "violently" suppresses peaceful protests. The unrest, which began on December 28, 2025, has been fueled by economic grievances over a sharp currency decline and soaring inflation. Annual inflation reached 42.2% in December, with food prices rising by 72%. The protests became violent this week, with local media reporting the deaths of at least six individuals.
Presidential statement
Trump expresses readiness to intervene in Iran's unrest
As the protests showed no signs of slowing down, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue." He added that the US is "locked and loaded and ready to go," he added. "Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J TRUMP."
Official response
Iranian official responds to Trump's intervention threat
In response to Trump's statement, Iran's Supreme Leader adviser Ali Larijani said US interference would lead to chaos in the region, per Reuters. The unrest started on Sunday with Tehran shopkeepers protesting against economic conditions and has since spread to other cities, involving students as well. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has acknowledged the "legitimate demands" of protesters and called for action to improve the economy. However, he admitted limited control over Iran's economic situation.
Regime change
Iran under some of world's most intense sanctions
Iran is still reeling from a recent war with Israel and US bombings of Iranian nuclear sites. The country is also under some of the world's harshest sanctions, which have fueled inflation as the country attempts to access frozen funds and foreign exchange. Iran has stated that it is no longer enriching uranium, indicating to the West that it is open to negotiations over its nuclear program in order to remove sanctions. However, those talks have yet to occur.