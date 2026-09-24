Trump welcomes Xi Jinping at Andrews before trade, AI talks
World
President Trump gave Chinese President Xi Jinping an unusually grand welcome at Joint Base Andrews: think red carpet, honor guard, and even a flyover.
After their first meeting, Trump called Xi "strong, vibrant, and fit."
The visit is set to spark big talks on trade, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals between the US and China.
Melania Trump greets Peng Liyuan
First Lady Melania Trump joined in greeting Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan, with Trump calling Peng "beautiful," a small but warm touch.
Over three days, both sides will sit down for formal talks at the White House and a state dinner, aiming to ease tensions and find new ways to work together.