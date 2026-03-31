Trump willing to end Iran war without reopening Hormuz: WSJ
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has told his aides that he ready to terminate military operations against Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains mostly shut, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing administration officials. In recent days, Trump and his aides concluded that efforts to reopen the chokepoint would extend the conflict beyond Trump's four-to-six-week timeline, the report said.
Strategic shift
Trump has 4-to-six-week timeline for military operations
The report said Trump has decided to focus on crippling Iran's navy and missile stocks while winding down hostilities. At the same time, he plans to pressure Tehran diplomatically to resume trade flow. If unsuccessful, Washington would ask European and Gulf allies to take the lead in reopening the strait. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a media briefing that Trump had a four-to-six-week timeline for military operations against Iran. "We're on day 30 today," she said.
Potential collaboration
US, Israel began strikes against Iran on February 28
Leavitt hinted that Arab nations could be asked to share the financial burden of the military operation in Iran. She said, "I think it's something the president would be quite interested in." "I won't get ahead of him on that but certainly it's an idea, something that I think you'll hear more from him on," she said when asked whether countries like Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia should foot the bill for the Iran operation.
Trump
Trump claims US in direct talks with Iran
The United States is in direct talks with Iranian leaders about stopping the war, including discussions with parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf, Trump stated on Monday. When asked if Ghalibaf was someone the US could work with, Trump stated in an interview with the New York Post, "We'll find out ... in about a week." However, a spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry said there are no negotiations with the US to end the war