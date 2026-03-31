Trump willing to end Iran war without reopening Hormuz: WSJ

United States President Donald Trump has told his aides that he ready to terminate military operations against Iran , even if the Strait of Hormuz remains mostly shut, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing administration officials. In recent days, Trump and his aides concluded that efforts to reopen the chokepoint would extend the conflict beyond Trump's four-to-six-week timeline, the report said.

Strategic shift Trump has 4-to-six-week timeline for military operations The report said Trump has decided to focus on crippling Iran's navy and missile stocks while winding down hostilities. At the same time, he plans to pressure Tehran diplomatically to resume trade flow. If unsuccessful, Washington would ask European and Gulf allies to take the lead in reopening the strait. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a media briefing that Trump had a four-to-six-week timeline for military operations against Iran. "We're on day 30 today," she said.

Potential collaboration US, Israel began strikes against Iran on February 28 Leavitt hinted that Arab nations could be asked to share the financial burden of the military operation in Iran. She said, "I think it's something the president would be quite interested in." "I won't get ahead of him on that but certainly it's an idea, something that I think you'll hear more from him on," she said when asked whether countries like Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia should foot the bill for the Iran operation.

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