Trump-Xi summit: Physical rows erupt between Chinese, White House officials

Tensions were reported from behind the scenes during Donald Trump 's visit to Beijing, with physical altercations involving Chinese officials and White House aides. During one of the fights, a US staffer was stomped by a throng of Chinese journalists, reports said. The fights first started when a group of Chinese journalists stormed into Trump's meeting with President Xi Jinping , trampling a White House staffer in the process. The unnamed aide was bruised but not seriously injured.

Security standoff US Secret Service agent denied entry to temple A member of the US delegation described the incident as a "s***show." The chaos continued hours later when a US Secret Service agent was denied entry to the UNESCO World Heritage site, the Temple of Heaven. The agent was carrying a firearm and had been sent to protect the press. This led to a tense standoff between US reporters and Beijing officials. "We're in the motorcade with the President, do you not understand that?" one reporter told the Chinese.

Twitter Post Alleged video from Beijing A noteworthy moment came after almost two hours of what appeared to be a Fox News B-roll livestream, when footage showed an altercation between American staff & press and Chinese security at the Temple of Heaven. Some of the U.S. staff traveling with Trump claimed they were being… pic.twitter.com/DRY0dGEhEi — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) May 14, 2026

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Press confinement Beijing officers barred American journalists from rejoining Trump's motorcade After 30 minutes, another Secret Service agent who had been cleared beforehand escorted reporters inside the temple. During the presidential tour of the Temple of Heaven, American reporters were kept in a holding room. When they tried to rejoin Trump's motorcade, they were reportedly barred by Beijing officers. A US journalist protested, "We have to go!" Another White House official said such treatment wouldn't be tolerated by the Trump administration.

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Film Entire incident was filmed by director Brett Ratner When the press finally broke free, one woman can be heard shouting, "Do not run over anybody, do not do what they did to us," referring to the Chinese press stomping a staffer earlier that day. The entire incident was filmed by director Brett Ratner, who was in China for Rush Hour 4.