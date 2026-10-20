Turkey submits MJDA to parliament, binds Saudi Arabia and Pakistan
Turkey has just sent the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement (MJDA) to its parliament for approval.
This deal means if any one of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, or Pakistan is attacked by an externally originating armed attack, all three will step in together, basically, "Attack On One Is Attack On All."
MJDA sets joint committee, Riyadh HQ
The agreement sets up a joint committee of top officials and military leaders from each country, plus a permanent headquarters in Riyadh led by a Pakistani first secretary general on a three-year rotational basis.
Pakistani troops will also stay in Saudi Arabia for the next decade to help with joint missions.
The MJDA mandates real-time intelligence sharing and working together on military technology, though Turkey's foreign minister made it clear this pact is only about defense and keeping things peaceful.