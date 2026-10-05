Turkish-owned Royad Mammadov reportedly hit by Russian drones, 2 dead
World
A Turkish-owned cargo ship, Royad Mammadov, caught fire in the Black Sea after reportedly being hit by Russian drones while carrying corn in neutral waters. Sadly, two crew members lost their lives.
Ukrainian President Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn.
Romanian authorities rescue 11 crew
Romanian authorities acted fast after getting word about the fire near their coast and managed to rescue 11 crew members from the sinking ship.
Shipping remains risky in this conflict zone.