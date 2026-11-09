Pakistani anchor shot dead at home; husband confesses to crime

Teams from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) have collected evidence from the scene of the crime.

Ahsan's body has been sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police have also recovered a pistol believed to be the murder weapon.

During questioning, Khan claimed that he accidentally shot Ahsan while handling the gun and didn't know it was loaded.

Dawn also reported that this claim was corroborated by a male domestic worker at the couple's residence.