Pakistani anchor shot dead at home; husband confesses to crime
What's the story
Rabia Ahsan, a Pakistani television anchor and program host, was shot dead at her residence in Rawalpindi's Gulshanabad area on Sunday. Her husband, Ahsan Tahir Khan, has confessed to the crime during initial police questioning, according to Pakistan-based media outlet Samaa. Khan was arrested after the incident, and senior police officers along with forensic experts visited their home to examine the crime scene.
Forensic examination
Evidence collected, post-mortem examination underway
Teams from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) have collected evidence from the scene of the crime.
Ahsan's body has been sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The police have also recovered a pistol believed to be the murder weapon.
During questioning, Khan claimed that he accidentally shot Ahsan while handling the gun and didn't know it was loaded.
Dawn also reported that this claim was corroborated by a male domestic worker at the couple's residence.
Family presence
Ahsan's mother and sister were present during the incident
Ahsan's mother and sister were on the lawn when the incident took place.
Her sister Alwina rushed to the bedroom after hearing the gunshot and found Ahsan on the floor with her husband holding a pistol.
The couple's two daughters, aged 13 and 11, were also present at home but outside the room.
According to Dawn, they were on the lawn with their maternal grandmother.
Public response
Pakistan's First Lady demands impartial investigation
Rabia was an anchor and program host for the private television station 92 News. She also co-hosted a current affairs show alongside senior journalists Amir Mateen and Rauf Klasra.
Pakistan's First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari has expressed deep sadness over Ahsan's killing and called for an impartial investigation.
She highlighted a disturbing pattern of violence against professional women, including the recent killing of digital media executive Hina Javed.
"Women must be able to live...work without fear for their lives," she said.