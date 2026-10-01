Two dead, including high school sophomore, in Winter Haven crash
World
A heartbreaking crash in Winter Haven, Florida, left two people dead, including a high school sophomore.
A car crossed the center line and hit a school bus carrying 39 people, which then collided with a Jeep that caught fire.
Bus flipped into ditch, several injured
The impact flipped the bus into a ditch, injuring several people (one is still in critical condition).
Polk County's sheriff called it the worst local bus accident in decades.
Thanks to regular evacuation drills, more serious injuries were avoided.
School officials are asking everyone to support the family of the girl who died, as well as the school and its staff.