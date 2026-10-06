Two federal courts halt President Trump's $100,000 H-1B application fee
World
Big news for anyone eyeing a tech job in the US two federal courts have put a hold on the $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications that President Trump tried to introduce last year.
The decision is especially good news for Indian tech companies and skilled workers who rely on this visa to work in the United States.
Courts cite lack of public review
The courts called out the lack of public feedback and proper impact checks before rolling out such a massive fee.
A group of nurses and 20 state attorneys general had already pushed back, saying it wasn't fair or well thought through.
Judges in California and Massachusetts agreed (one even said the move went beyond what a president can do), so, for now, that hefty price tag is off the table.