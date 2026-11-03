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Home / News / World News / 2 helicopters collide near Nepal's Everest base camp; Indian killed  
2 helicopters collide near Nepal's Everest base camp; Indian killed  
The accident occurred at around 8:11am

2 helicopters collide near Nepal's Everest base camp; Indian killed  

By Chanshimla Varah
Nov 03, 2026
10:07 am
What's the story

One foreign national died, and another person was injured after two helicopters collided while landing at a helipad in Nepal's Everest region on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred at around 8:11am when the two helicopters operated by Air Dynasty and Fishtail Air collided at the helipad in Pheriche, Khumbu Pasanglhamu Rural Municipality-4, Solukhumbu. Chief of Police Solukhumbu Mausam Tamang identified the deceased as Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, an Indian travelling in the Fishtail Air helicopter.

Twitter Post

Collision caught on camera

Medical response

Condition of injured person unknown

The injured was identified as Shailesh Krishna Patel, a New Zealand citizen of Indian origin, who was aboard the same aircraft.

He has been airlifted to Lukla by a Prabhu Air helicopter for medical treatment

Chief District Officer Kamansing Thapamagar said the propellers of the two helicopters collided during landing.

Fortunately, no fire broke out following the collision.

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