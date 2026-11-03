2 helicopters collide near Nepal's Everest base camp; Indian killed
What's the story
One foreign national died, and another person was injured after two helicopters collided while landing at a helipad in Nepal's Everest region on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred at around 8:11am when the two helicopters operated by Air Dynasty and Fishtail Air collided at the helipad in Pheriche, Khumbu Pasanglhamu Rural Municipality-4, Solukhumbu. Chief of Police Solukhumbu Mausam Tamang identified the deceased as Vasanth Kumar Balaramaramadu, an Indian travelling in the Fishtail Air helicopter.
Twitter Post
Collision caught on camera
TWO HELICOPTERS COLLIDE NEAR EVEREST BASE CAMP; ONE FOREIGNER KILLED— Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 3, 2026
Scary footage this morning.
Two helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty collided while attempting to land at Pheriche in Nepal’s Everest region
One foreign passenger was killed and another… pic.twitter.com/FjIhxVdr5D
Medical response
Condition of injured person unknown
The injured was identified as Shailesh Krishna Patel, a New Zealand citizen of Indian origin, who was aboard the same aircraft.
He has been airlifted to Lukla by a Prabhu Air helicopter for medical treatment
Chief District Officer Kamansing Thapamagar said the propellers of the two helicopters collided during landing.
Fortunately, no fire broke out following the collision.