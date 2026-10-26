Typhoon Champi batters Taiwan and Japan's southern islands, 1 dead
World
Typhoon Champi, the strongest storm of 2026 so far, just battered Taiwan and Japan's southern islands with sustained winds of 298km/h.
Over 288,000 homes lost power, and Yilan County in Taiwan saw intense rain, more than 620mm in just two days.
Sadly, one person lost their life and 527 were injured.
Power is mostly back now as the storm weakens.
Cyclone Arnab threatens Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
Now all eyes are on Cyclone Arnab forming over the Bay of Bengal. It's expected to hit parts of eastern India, especially Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, by Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
The weather department has already issued alerts for several states, so folks are being urged to stay prepared.