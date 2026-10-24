1 dead, 350 injured as Typhoon Champi hits Taiwan
What's the story
Typhoon Champi wreaked havoc in Taiwan, killing one and injuring 350 people. The storm's strong winds and rains continued overnight from Friday into Saturday morning. Although it didn't make landfall, the typhoon's vast reach affected most of the island. The Central Emergency Operations Centre reported one death: a man was swept away by waves in Pingtung County.
Aftermath
Power restored to 80% of affected households
The storm also caused massive power outages, affecting 280,000 households. However, by Saturday morning, power was restored to 80% of them, Taiwanese newspaper United Daily News reported.
The typhoon also downed trees and damaged structures across Taiwan. A college dormitory in Taipei had its ceiling affected due to the strong winds.
Forecast
Land warnings to be lifted by Saturday evening
Taiwan's weather authorities have said that Typhoon Champi is weakening and land warnings will be lifted by Saturday evening.
After leaving Taiwan, the storm is expected to head toward Japan, where it will continue to weaken.
At the time of publishing, the typhoon was traveling Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture.