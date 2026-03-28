Five Indian nationals injured in Abu Dhabi by intercepted debris
What's the story
Five Indian nationals were injured when debris from intercepted missiles and drones sparked fires in an industrial area of Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The incident occurred near the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), a hub managed by AD Ports Group. The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense said the air defense systems were responding to incoming cruise missiles and drones launched by Iran, and that there had been a successful interception of a ballistic missile.
Incident details
Emergency services brought situation under control
The fires were triggered by falling debris after the "successful interception" of a ballistic missile, according to the authorities. The five injured Indian nationals suffered minor to moderate injuries, a statement read. Reports cited that emergency services are currently on the scene, and the situation has been brought under control.
Public advisory
Authorities urge reliance on official sources
In light of the incident, authorities have advised the public to depend on verified information from official sources and refrain from spreading rumors. No further details about the condition of those injured or any additional damage have been disclosed yet. In related news, at least 12 United States service members were wounded in an Iranian missile strike at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.
Twitter Post
Statement released by Abu Dhabi media
As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, authorities confirm that the incident has…— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 28, 2026