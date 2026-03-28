Five Indian nationals injured in Abu Dhabi by intercepted debris

The fires were triggered by falling debris after the "successful interception" of a ballistic missile, according to the authorities. The five injured Indian nationals suffered minor to moderate injuries, a statement read. Reports cited that emergency services are currently on the scene, and the situation has been brought under control.

Public advisory

Authorities urge reliance on official sources

In light of the incident, authorities have advised the public to depend on verified information from official sources and refrain from spreading rumors. No further details about the condition of those injured or any additional damage have been disclosed yet. In related news, at least 12 United States service members were wounded in an Iranian missile strike at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.