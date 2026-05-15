UAE fast-tracks new oil pipeline to bypass Hormuz
What's the story
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced its plan to double its crude oil export capacity by 2027. The move comes as part of the country's strategy to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route that has been disrupted by the ongoing US-Iran war. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is spearheading this ambitious plan with a new pipeline leading to Fujairah port on the Gulf of Oman.
Current operations
ADNOC's pipeline from desert oil fields to Fujairah port
ADNOC currently runs a 1.5 million barrel-a-day pipeline from its desert oil fields to Fujairah port on the eastern coast. The facility has been instrumental for the country amid the ongoing war, especially as Iran continues to block most vessels from passing through Hormuz Strait. This strategic link is critical as it accounts for less than half of ADNOC's normal export volumes, but still keeps UAE's oil trade alive during these challenging times.
Export resilience
UAE and Saudi Arabia emerge as Gulf producers
Amid the challenges posed by the US-Iran war, both UAE and Saudi Arabia have emerged as the only major Gulf producers capable of exporting significant amounts of crude oil. State-owned oil companies from both nations have discreetly managed to ship some cargoes out of the Gulf in recent weeks, successfully circumventing Iranian blockades. This resilience highlights their strategic importance in maintaining global oil supply chains amid regional conflicts.