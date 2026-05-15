UAE fast-tracks new oil pipeline to bypass Hormuz

Current operations

ADNOC's pipeline from desert oil fields to Fujairah port

ADNOC currently runs a 1.5 million barrel-a-day pipeline from its desert oil fields to Fujairah port on the eastern coast. The facility has been instrumental for the country amid the ongoing war, especially as Iran continues to block most vessels from passing through Hormuz Strait. This strategic link is critical as it accounts for less than half of ADNOC's normal export volumes, but still keeps UAE's oil trade alive during these challenging times.