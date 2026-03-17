UAE resumes air traffic following temporary closure after 'comprehensive assessment'

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that normal air navigation has resumed across its airspace. The decision comes after a "comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions" was conducted in coordination with relevant authorities. The GCAA said it will continue to monitor the situation in real-time to ensure safety remains a top priority.

Security measures UAE airspace closed due to intercepted missile threats from Iran The temporary closure of the UAE's airspace was imposed on Tuesday after national air defense systems intercepted incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. The move was aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews, as well as the nation's territory. Loud explosions heard across Dubai were attributed to successful interceptions by the country's defense network.

Infrastructure impact Drone attack on Abu Dhabi gas field The regional volatility has also affected the UAE's energy infrastructure. A drone attack at Abu Dhabi's Shah gas field caused a fire, which has since been contained. Operations at the facility remain suspended pending a damage assessment. The Shah gas field is one of the world's largest and can produce 1.28 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, according to its operator, state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

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