UAE withdraws landing permission, El Al cancels flights stranding Israelis
More than 10,000 Israelis are suddenly stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after El Al had to cancel its rescue flights; this happened when UAE authorities withdrew landing permission.
The Israel Transportation Ministry initially said delays were expected but the flights would still operate, but later El Al canceled its rescue flights.
Omani co-pilot stabs commander onboard Flydubai
All this comes right after a scary incident on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where an Omani co-pilot stabbed the commander in what appeared to be an attempt to bring down the aircraft and attacked the captain.
Thankfully, everyone landed safely with help from crew and passengers. Israeli officials are calling it a terror attack.
With regular flights now fully booked and safety concerns rising, Israel is scrambling for new ways to get its people home.