UAE withdraws landing permission, El Al cancels flights stranding Israelis

All this comes right after a scary incident on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where an Omani co-pilot stabbed the commander in what appeared to be an attempt to bring down the aircraft and attacked the captain.

Thankfully, everyone landed safely with help from crew and passengers. Israeli officials are calling it a terror attack.

With regular flights now fully booked and safety concerns rising, Israel is scrambling for new ways to get its people home.