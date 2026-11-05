UK acknowledges transatlantic slave trade harms but rejects reparations
World
The UK is officially acknowledging the "historical harms" of the transatlantic slave trade, but it will not be offering financial reparations to descendants of enslaved Africans.
This move was announced at a major Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.
While there is no set deadline, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband hinted these talks could wrap up within a year.
UK pledges £40 million Caribbean aid
The UK has pledged £40 million over three years to boost Caribbean infrastructure and green energy, without raising taxes.
There is also a debt reset to help poorer countries struggling with repayments to borrowers.
Addressing calls for compensation, Andy Burnham said the UK wants to focus on healing old wounds through open conversation rather than payouts.