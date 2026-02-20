UK blocks US from using RAF airbase for Iran strikes

The United Kingdom has reportedly rejected a request from the United States to use British air bases for potential strikes on Iran , according to a report by the BBC. The decision was taken by the UK government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who feared that pre-emptive attacks could violate international law. This comes as the US continues to amass a large military presence near Iran, raising concerns of an impending conflict in the region.

Diplomatic tensions UK-US relations sliding down since Chagos Islands issue The decision is likely to affect UK-US relations, which have seen a downturn over the UK's plan to transfer control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The US opposes this move as it relies on Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands for long-range operations in the Middle East. President Donald Trump has previously criticized Britain's decision, warning against giving up control of Diego Garcia.

Presidential warning Trump warns Britain not to give away Diego Garcia On Truth Social, Trump said the US might need access to Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford "in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime." He also warned Britain not to go ahead with its plans, writing, "DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!" The US would only need to notify Britain under existing treaties for strikes from Diego Garcia, but would require explicit UK approval for operations from RAF bases.

