UK 'Be Ready' campaign since October 22 boosts emergency essentials
The "Be Ready" campaign, launched in the UK on October 22, has led to a big jump in people buying emergency essentials.
Sales of bottled water shot up by 67%, and tinned and jarred foods rose by 37% in just 10 days.
The goal? Get households prepped with three days' worth of basics in case of things like bad weather or cyberattacks.
UK shoppers add essentials weekly
Instead of emptying shelves out of fear, people are adding items like tinned meat, wet wipes, and even cash to their usual grocery runs (the equivalent of an extra 400,000 people per day bought tinned meat).
Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel by Numerator, says shoppers are adding these items to their weekly shop.
Food brands like Princes have seen more demand for tinned tuna and vegetables too.
Even Prime Minister Andy Burnham is backing the message: being prepared just makes sense.