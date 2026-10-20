UK CMA proposes rules to widen iPhone contactless payment access
World
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is taking steps to loosen Apple's grip on contactless payments.
Its new proposals would lower fees and remove technical barriers, making it easier for other companies to offer payment options on iPhones.
The goal? More choice and better innovation for everyone using digital wallets.
CMA consultation open until November 17
These changes are also about giving Britain's fintech scene a boost, especially for digital banks.
While the plan isn't as strict as the EU's free-access rule from 2024, it's still a meaningful move toward fairer competition.
Apple, meanwhile, says it already lets developers use its NFC technology but wants to keep privacy and security strong.
The CMA is gathering feedback on these ideas until November 17, 2026.