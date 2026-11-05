UK considers reintroducing compulsory military service amid Russian nuclear threats
World
The UK is thinking about reintroducing compulsory military service, mainly because of growing worries over world conflicts and recent nuclear threats from Russia.
If things escalate, the plan would be to call up army reservists and ex-military personnel first, but if needed, young adults aged 18 to 24 could be drafted next.
Government urges stockpiling, refusal risks jobs
Refusing to serve could have real consequences: professor Joshua Bilton points out that saying no might make it tough to get a job after the conflict ends.
The government is also updating emergency advice and encouraging people to stock up on essentials, just in case things take a turn.